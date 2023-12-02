The UAE has pledged $150 million in new funding for water security solutions in fragile and vulnerable communities. The announcement was made during the UN Climate Summit, COP 28, in Dubai.

The UAE’s COP28 presidency had made it very clear that it would “drive water up the climate agenda” by focusing on freshwater, cities and food at the summit in Dubai.

The climate summit in Dubai has invited water experts to contribute to the first “global stocktake”, a key part of COP28, where countries will assess progress towards dealing with challenges of global warming.

