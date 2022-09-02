Kuwait and UAE are preparing to implement linking of traffic violations between two countries so that they are recorded and fines are paid electronically. A meeting was held between the two sides to discuss the completion of linking procedures.

According to procedures any Kuwaiti citizen who visits UAE and commits traffic violation will be obliged to pay the violation upon return to the country where the violation data will be recorded, similarly if a UAE citizen visiting Kuwait in the event commits traffic violation payment will be collected in UAE. The violation committed on a personal or rental vehicle, the violation will be recorded on those who drive the vehicle.

