ABU DHABI - H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, has praised the immense sacrifices made by the UAE's righteous martyrs, affirming that nations are built on the sacrifices of their sons and that Commemoration Day is a symbol of the honourable heroism of the martyrs who gave their pure lives to keep the nation noble, revered, and protected.

In a speech on this occasion, Sheikh Tahnoun stated that Commemoration Day is a great national occasion where Emiratis express their pride and appreciation for the sacrifices of the brave heroes, setting the finest examples of selflessness for their homeland. They offered their souls to defend its sanctity and safeguard its resources and achievements.

His Highness emphasised that the UAE leadership and its people will continue honouring the martyrs' sacrifices and their dedication to their nation.