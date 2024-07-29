Muscat – A Chinese company specialising in production of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules has signed an agreement with Oman’s Bakarat Investment to build an advanced solar PV module and cell production facility in Sohar Free Zone.

Q-SUN Solar stated in a LinkedIn post that this collaboration will provide significant production support for its expansion into new international markets. ‘This move will not only enhance Q-SUN Solar’s global presence but also meet the growing global demand for solar modules. By setting up a production base in Oman, Q-SUN can better serve the Middle East and other international markets, thereby increasing our competitiveness in the global solar industry.’

The facility will have 8GW capacity for PV modules and 2GW capacity for PV cells.

The signing marks close cooperation between the two companies in the field of renewable energy and will propel Oman to a leading position in the global renewable energy market, a press release stated.

The collaboration not only enhances Bakarat Investment’s capabilities in the renewable energy field but also aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which promotes local manufacturing and the transformation of regional and international renewable energy facilities.

“The collaboration with Q-SUN Solar is a significant milestone for Oman’s renewable energy sector,” said Ahmed bin Saud al Salmi, CEO of Bakarat Investment. “It demonstrates our commitment to introducing cutting-edge technologies, supporting the goals of Vision 2040 with concrete actions, and promoting economic growth through job creation and technological advancement.”

Qin Wenming, Chairman of the Nanjing-based firm, stated, “Q-SUN Solar’s investment in Oman reflects our determination and commitment to drive the global PV industry through innovation and strategic partnerships. This cooperation with Bakarat Investment not only supports Oman’s renewable energy transition goals but also represents an important layout in our sustainable energy development strategy for the Middle East and other regions.”

He further added that setting up an advanced PV module and cell facility in Oman will enhance local manufacturing capabilities, promote knowledge transfer by involving local youth, and spread the craftsmanship and spirit of Chinese manufacturing to every corner of the world.

“We also hope that this cooperation will position Oman on the global stage of renewable energy production, driving a new energy development pattern in the Middle East and contributing to the global zero-carbon cause.”

