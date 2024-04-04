Social media
Check in online, arrive 3 hours prior to flight: Hamad International Airport, Qatar

The airport’s self-service check-in and bag-drop facilities are also available

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 4, 2024
Hamad International Airport (HIA) has issued a passenger advisory, requesting departing passengers to check in online and arrive three hours prior to their flight to ensure a smooth travel experience during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr travel period.

The airport’s self-service check-in and bag-drop facilities are also available, which enables passengers to check-in, print boarding passes and bag tags; tag their bags; and drop them at the bag drop counters before proceeding to border control.

E-gates can be utilised by citizens and residents to expedite the immigration process, unless traveling with children under the age of 18. Passengers are reminded that check-in closes sixty minutes prior to the departure time.

Baggage allowance and weight restrictions will be firmly applied by airlines and travellers are advised to enquire about baggage guidelines from their specific airline.

It is advisable to avoid travelling with non-standard or over-sized luggage. A baggage repack area is available for passengers at the departure hall with luggage weighing machines.

In the interest of security, travellers are advised not to leave vehicles unattended at curbside and it is encouraged to use the dedicated parking facility instead.

During security checks, passengers are requested to ensure that they are not carrying any prohibited items such as liquids, aerosols, and gels, and to pack any liquid containers in a clear, re-sealable plastic bag with each being 100ml or less.

Electronic items larger than mobile phones must be removed from bags and placed on trays for X-ray screening. Small vehicles powered by lithium batteries, such as hoverboards, are prohibited for carriage.

Passengers are also advised to minimise travelling with pets, due to the holiday peak season. Passengers are encouraged to wrap their bags at the wrapping facilities available in the terminal.

Passengers departing from Hamad International Airport have been advised to download the ‘HIAQatar’ mobile app for updates and to assist making the passengers journey more seamless with real-time information about flight status, baggage claim and direction to boarding gates, as well as food, beverage and retail offers from Qatar Duty Free (QDF).

HIA has also introduced innovative digital wayfinding through QR Codes that have been leveraged to provide an easy-to-use wayfinding solution at different digital touchpoints conveniently located across the airport’s expansive terminal.

Please follow the signage in the terminal, or ask staff for assistance to make the traveling process more comfortable.
