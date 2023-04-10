His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday noted the importance of continuing to advance the central bank’s monetary policy to further strengthen the kingdom’s competitiveness and its position as a global financial centre, in line with the vision of His Majesty King Hamad.

He highlighted the importance of adopting programmes and initiatives that strengthen the banking and financial sectors as he received Central Bank of Bahrain chairman Hassan Jalahma and Governor Rasheed Al Maraj at Riffa Palace.

HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister was presented with a report on the central bank’s operations during 2022.

Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa also attended the meeting.