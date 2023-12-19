People in Bahrain are being urged to help support more than 120 labourers facing financial difficulties.

Over the past eight months, the OneHeartBahrain charity organisation has actively supported a labour camp which originally consisted of more than 600 individuals – people who have lost their jobs, or faced extensive salary delays.

“When we first began helping a smaller group of needy individuals, we quickly realised the scope of aid needed to expand to properly assist all the people who needed our help,” said Birthe van der Heijden, founder of the unregistered, not-for-profit community organisation.

Most of the individuals at the labour camp are living without food or salary, she told the GDN, adding that they are also bound by contracts without renewed visas – which placed them in difficult circumstances.

“This often leads to a confusing and frustrating state of limbo, and the lack of legal clarity worsens their plight, pushing them to the point of desperation and starvation,” said Ms Heijden.

She also explained that many of the individuals at the labour camp remain uncertain about their future – lacking clarity regarding their employment status and unsure about the next course of action to take.

“That is why it is so important to support these individuals with essential items, to help them get back on their feet,” she added.

With more than 120 individuals to provide aid and assistance for, Ms Heijden explained that help from the community is essential to help them in their plight.

There are two ways in which people can donate.

Those who want to help can order a food parcel via OneHeartBahrain’s wholesale supplier for BD2.800, which will support a worker for two weeks.

The second way is where non-perishable food items can be directly donated to the organisation, which will then be given to needy individuals.

People have been requested to donate items such as rice, beans, salt, oil, canned foods, spices, flour, biscuits, sugar, snacks and milk powder.

“Our charity firmly believes in a unified approach, and we extend our hand to collaborate with others in resolving this crisis,” said Ms Heijden.

“Through our campaigns and work here, we aim to alleviate their current challenges and generate positive progress within their community.”

OneHeartBahrain’s fundamental goal is to provide individuals with the tools they need to succeed and to help them reach their full potential. One of the ways they do this is through goodwill campaigns.

For more information on how to donate, contact the charity organisation via Instagram @oneheartbahrain or email hello@oneheartbahrain.com.

