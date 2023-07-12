JEDDAH — The Cabinet, chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman on Tuesday at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, was briefed on the outcome of the official visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman to France and his meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, during which they reviewed the historical and strategic relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields.



The Cabinet commended the joint statement issued by the Kingdom and France on cooperation in the field of energy and the keenness of the two countries to implement the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.



At the outset, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques thanked God for the blessing He bestowed upon the pilgrims who could perform their rituals with ease and reassurance and for enabling "this blessed country to take care of the Two Holy Mosques and serve their pilgrims".



Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques thanked all authorities concerned with pilgrims' affairs for their efforts that contributed to the success of Hajj this year, 1444 AH, and for providing excellent services, which helped the pilgrims perform the Hajj rituals in great comfort.



Their efforts, the King said, are testimony to the dedication to the great duty God honored the Kingdom's leadership and people to carry out.



In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) following the Cabinet session, Minister of Media Salman Bin Yousef Al-Dosari said that the Cabinet reviewed the Kingdom's recent participation in regional and international meetings as part of its efforts to support collective action and follow a multilateral approach to face global challenges, maintain peace and stability, and achieve development and prosperity.



The Cabinet also reviewed the outcome of the 6th joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between GCC and the Russian Federation, held in Moscow, regarding adopting a joint action plan for 2023-2028 and coordination on various regional and international political issues.



The Cabinet reiterated the Kingdom's keenness to lend support to the precautionary efforts exerted by the OPEC+ countries to ensure the stability and balance of oil markets, including extending the voluntary cut of one million barrels per day, which has started being implemented in July, for another month, to include the month of August that can be extended.



The minister said that the Cabinet sees the positive results achieved by the Kingdom in the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2023 report as a reflection of the economic transformation process adopted by the Kingdom with the aim of achieving prosperity and progress in all fields.



The Cabinet welcomed the World Intellectual Property Organization's decision to appoint the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) as an International Searching and Preliminary Examining Authority and the accreditation given to the Sand and Dust Storm Warning Regional Center by the World Meteorological Organization.



The Cabinet also approved the Kingdom's accession to the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in South-East Asia and relevant protocols.



It authorized the Minister of Culture to hold talks with the Burkinabe side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the cultural field between the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Communication, Culture, Arts and Tourism of Burkina Faso.



The Cabinet authorized the Minister of Justice to sign a draft cooperation agreement in the judicial field between Saudi Arabia and Chad, and to sign a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Justice of Chad.



It approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the National Center of Meteorology of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization on reducing the possibility of risks and disasters that might occur in the Arab world.



It authorized the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture to discuss with the Zambian and Indonesian sides two draft memoranda of understanding regarding cooperation in the agricultural fields between the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Agriculture of Zambia, as well as the Ministry of Agriculture of Indonesia.



The Cabinet authorized the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources to discuss with the Moroccan, Congolese, Zimbabwean, Zambian, Mauritanian and Senegalese sides draft memoranda of understanding in the field of mineral wealth between the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia and each of: the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development of Morocco, the Ministry of Mines of Congo, the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development of Zimbabwe, the Ministry of Mines of Zambia, the Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy of Mauritania and the Ministry of Mines and Geology of Senegal.



It approved a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of tourism between the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Commerce and Tourism of Djibouti.



It authorized the Attorney General to discuss with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Public Prosecution of Saudi Arabia and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.



The Cabinet approved in principle an establishment of a national centre for marine information. It also approved the real estate contributions bylaw, in addition to approving the organization of the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts.



It approved to establish the Ministerial Committee of Traffic Safety as the authorized representative body of the Kingdom, responsible for liaising with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations on matters pertaining to the implementation of the national strategic plan for traffic safety. This includes addressing issues related to the Stockholm Declaration and the Political Declaration on Road Safety.