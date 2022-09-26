The Cabinet on Sunday approved the mandating reasons for amendments to the Law for Regulating the General Budget and its Amendments and Budgets of government units for 2022.

The Council of Ministers also approved criteria to renew Jordanian passports (without national numbers) for purposes of encouraging investments for those who held such passports prior to 2014, where an approval to renew them for five years shall be issued in case all amended criteria are met, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Cabinet also approved appointing Khitam Shneikat as director general of the National Aid Fund.

