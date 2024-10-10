MUSCAT: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of the Sultanate of Oman is currently developing policies and regulations to support the production and use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in the country, according to Eng Naif bin Ali al Abri, President – CAA Speaking to the Observer at an event hosted by the Youth Center, Al Abri said: “We are at the stage of putting up a number of policies. We are putting together fuel regulations as well ...Of course, this is in line with the aviation net zero strategy by 2050. We want to be a pioneer in that regard and hence we have already taken those steps and we are optimistic that Oman will be a contributor to sustainable aviation fuel in the future.”

According to the President, the CAA has formally created a task force to develop the sector, following the sustainable aviation fuel forum.

“Last year we hosted the first sustainable aviation fuels forum that was attended by multinational entities including the ICAO. This is in partnership with the Minister of Energy and Minerals as well and the likes of OQ and PDO and others from the energy sector. We have also formed a task force to work on sustainable aviation fuel.“ The SAF sector, he noted, has the potential to unlock various economic opportunities for the country, and can foster the growth of SMEs in the sector.

Furthermore, he shared that several companies are currently working on developing low carbon fuels. “OQ for example, has appointed a consultant to (advise on) the stages of development, whether it's low carbon aviation fuel or sustainable aviation fuel. We hope that in the coming few years that we will start the trials of those products,” he shared.

However, he stressed the importance of coordinating with local and international airlines at airports across Oman, including Muscat Airport and Salalah Airport, to ensure the offtake of sustainable fuels.

