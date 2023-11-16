Social media
Britain’s electronic travel scheme opens for Qataris

This initiative not only simplifies the travel process for Qataris visiting the UK but also reflects the strength of bilateral relationship

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
November 16, 2023
The UK’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme has officially opened for Qatari nationals, who need an ETA to travel to the UK, the British embassy announced Wednesday in a statement. Qataris have been able to apply for their ETA since October 25 this year, with most using the mobile app, which allows for a simple and fast application.
Last year, the UK welcomed almost 800,000 visitors from the Gulf, 45,000 of whom came from Qatar, with this set to increase over the next few years. British ambassador to Qatar, Jon Wilks, said: “I am delighted to announce the official opening of the Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme for Qatari nationals, who will be the first in the world to benefit from the scheme.
“This initiative not only simplifies the travel process for Qataris visiting the UK but also reflects the strength of our bilateral relationship. We look forward to welcoming more visitors from Qatar, further building the human bridge between our two countries.”
Nationals of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan will need an ETA if they’re visiting the UK from February 22, 2024, and can apply for their ETA from February 1. ETAs are replacing Electronic Visa Waivers (EVW) which the majority of Gulf nationals currently apply for. An ETA is an improvement from the EVW, being a third of the price at £10 and allowing unlimited visits to the UK over two years, or until the holder’s passport expires – whichever is sooner.
The move to the ETA scheme means that the visa requirement will be removed for short stays to the UK for nationals from the Gulf and Jordan. When applying for an ETA, applicants need to provide biographic and biometric information, and answer questions on suitability and criminality, the statement explained. The application process ensures that those who pose a danger to the UK’s security, such as criminals, are not allowed to travel here, the statement said. Once individuals have successfully applied, their ETA is digitally linked to their passport. While the standard processing time for an application is three working days, the majority of applications so far have been decided within hours.
VisitBritain CEO, Patricia Yates, said: “It’s great to see the Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme pilot underway in Qatar, making travel to the UK easier, cheaper and more flexible for Qatari visitors. We look forward to the scheme rolling out to more Gulf nations from February 2024 which, combined with our strong airline connections, will further boost our competitive tourism offer and our welcome to visitors from the region.
To ensure the scheme is implemented smoothly, the UK government is working closely with global airline, maritime and rail carriers, who are crucial to the successful delivery of the scheme. In the future, the scheme will apply worldwide to those who do not currently need a visa to visit or transit through the UK or who do not hold a UK immigration status, including nationals from Europe and America. Other nationalities do not need to apply yet and timings for when the scheme opens for them will be confirmed in due course, the statement added.
