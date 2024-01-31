The Israeli police announced Wednesday the death of a policeman in the October 7 Hamas attack and said his body is being held by militants in the Gaza Strip.

"Ran Gvili is no longer alive... he was killed fighting against the enemy in the battle of (kibbutz) Alumim on October 7," the force said in a statement.

"His body was kidnapped and is being held by a terrorist organisation."

Gvili's death brings to 29 the number of dead hostages whose bodies remain in the Palestinian territory, according to an AFP tally.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to the group's unprecedented attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to the tally of Israeli official figures.

During the attack, the militants seized about 250 hostages. Israel says around 132 remain in Gaza.

Israel's relentless air and ground offensive since October 7 has killed at least 26,751 people in Gaza, mostly women, children and adolescents, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.