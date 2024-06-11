U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed reform announcements in a meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa in Jordan on Tuesday, the State Department said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken welcomed reform announcements by the Palestinian Authority and discussed with Prime Minister Mustafa the need for full and consistent implementation of those reforms to achieve the aspirations of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza," the statement read.

"He reaffirmed the United States’ support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel," it added.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Maayan Lubell, Editing by Andrew Heavens)