BBK is offering credit cardholders an interest-free equal payment plan in partnership with a variety of brands.

The equal payment plan allows cardholders to choose their preferred instalment periods, without incurring any interest charges, enabling them to optimise their credit card usage without worrying about financial constraints and leveraging their spend to earn loyalty points.

BBK credit cardholders can now spread out their payments over a period of six months without paying any interest when they make purchases from eXtra or GIG Bahrain. The minimum purchase value is BD100 and this offer is available for all products and services offered by these partners.

The bank has also collaborated with iWorld, the authorised dealer for Apple products, and YK Almoayyed and Sons, the agent for Infiniti and Nissan auto vehicles.

Customers can purchase products from these brands and repay their card balance through monthly instalments spread equally over 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18, 21 or 24 months. Additionally, customers will earn loyalty points on their purchases.

“BBK’s Equal Payment Plan is designed to offer enhanced convenience and benefits to its valued customers. It allows customers to make purchases through a monthly instalment plan, providing them with the flexibility to buy the best products with repayment options that suit their financial capabilities. The instalment payments are interest-free for selected tenors, making it easier for customers to manage their finances,” commented Dr Adel Salem, general manager of retail banking at BBK.