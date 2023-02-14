Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, will provide exclusive offers to the members of the Bahrain Development for SME (BDSME) Society under a new partnership agreement.

Signed by BDSME chairman Ahmed Alsaloom and Batelco general manager enterprise Abdulla Danesh, the agreement would also benefit BDSME incubators by providing special rates for mobile, broadband and devices packages, plus additionally assigning a dedicated point of contact to serve and support in delivering the services.

The point of contact will also provide training in communication solutions and technology to the members on a regular basis.

Mr Alsaloom praised the great efforts made by Batelco for their continuous support to small and medium-sized businesses, and for the company’s contribution to supporting the economic sector in Bahrain in general.

Mr Danesh commented: “We recognise the vital role the enterprise sector plays in the kingdom, and we are keen to support the growth and efficiency of the SMEs by providing them with the best solutions and services.”

“Batelco is committed to the digital enablement of small and medium enterprises, helping them to capitalise on the latest emerging technologies to enhance their operations and expand their reach,” he added.

The BDSME Society was established in 2012 to support the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030. The society manages and owns four incubators out of about 19 in Bahrain – Pro-Sky, Alwani, Bahrain Gate and Medical Gulf – with Medical Gulf being the first medical incubator of its kind in the Middle East.