Youth Affairs Minister Rawan Tawfiqi yesterday met United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs Felipe Paullier, on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future.

The summit, which ended yesterday, was held at UN Headquarters in New York.The minister emphasised the importance of Bahrain’s partnership with the UN in various fields, particularly youth development. She highlighted that this collaboration has resulted in successful initiatives that have enhanced the skills and abilities of Bahraini youth, supported their projects and provided them with the training and expertise needed to develop as future leaders.

Ms Tawfiqi also called for expanded co-operation in the youth sector, aiming to build on previous successes and protect the achievements made by young Bahrainis. She affirmed the ministry’s commitment to working closely with relevant UN agencies to benefit from their expertise in empowering and advancing youth.

The meeting further explored opportunities to strengthen collaboration, particularly in increasing youth engagement in national programmes, supporting their initiatives and enabling their role in shaping the future. Mr Paullier commended Bahrain’s youth initiatives and their role in the kingdom’s development. He expressed the UN’s commitment to working with the ministry to achieve mutual goals and enhance co-operation.

