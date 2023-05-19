Jeddah: King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain said the convening of the 32nd Arab League summit in Jeddah represents an excellent opportunity for exchanging views and enhancing joint coordination between the leaders of the Arab countries to support the path of collective Arab action.



In press remarks after his arrival to Jeddah today, King Hamad bin Isa expressed “his deep appreciation and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for his generous invitation to us to participate in the 32nd Arab League Council at the summit level.”



“We laud the close historical brotherly relations binding our two brotherly countries,” the king said, hailing Saudi-Bahraini relations as “based on the bonds of kinship, love, common history, and mutual interests.”



The Bahraini king stressed that convening the Arab summit is a “good occasion for exchanging visions, consultations, and enhancing joint coordination among their Majesties, Highnesses, and Excellencies, the leaders of the Arab countries.”

The king of Bahrain added that the summit constitutes an opportunity for Arab leaders to consult and coordinate on all matters that would enhance the path of joint Arab work.



This aims to fulfill the aspirations of the Arab peoples in unifying efforts, bolstering Arab solidarity and coherence in the face of all challenges, protecting the interests and gains of our Arab states, and consolidating the pillars of peace, security, and stability in our Arab World, the king explained.



“We affirm our appreciation and gratitude for the sincere efforts made by our brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to unify the Arab ranks, support the path of Arab solidarity, and serve the crucial Arab issues,” King Hamad bin Isa said.



The king praised the “prominent pivotal role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting efforts of protecting Arab national security and achieving the aspirations and hopes of our Arab peoples for security, stability, and development.”