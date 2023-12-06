Sustainable Development Minister Noor Al Khulaif has affirmed Bahrain’s commitment to achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) relating to the climate and ecosystems.

The minister was speaking at the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action Ministerial Meeting, held as a part of the 28th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in the UAE.

The meeting discussed mobilising public and private climate finance and exchanged views regarding the mutual challenges.

Ms Al Khulaif highlighted the kingdom’s national action plan, ‘Bahrain Blueprint,’ which was announced by His Majesty King Hamad. The plan affirmed Bahrain’s ongoing interest in and support for implementing its initiatives and commitments to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Mumtalakat recently announced two initiatives – ‘Safaa’, a voluntary platform aimed at offsetting carbon emissions by assisting individuals and businesses in better understanding and managing their carbon footprint; and ‘Climate Solution Partners’, a $750 million climate fund that targets to speed up the transition towards a zero-carbon economy with a focus on climate solutions.

The minister emphasised the importance of intensifying international efforts to overcome and deal with the effects of climate change, and affirmed Bahrain’s commitment to the Helsinki Principles.