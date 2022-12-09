RIYADH - Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa on Friday said the three summits with China reflected keenness of GCC and Arab states on boosting cooperation with Beijing for "our states' welfare."

The king in a statement he made upon arrival in the kingdom praised the Saudi king for hosting the three summits "and the strategic role played by the kingdom at the regional and international levels," according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

He also expressed gratitude to King Salman bin Abdul Aziz for inviting him to partake in the GCC Summit for boosting relations "among our Gulf and Arab states for the welfare of of our countries and peoples."

