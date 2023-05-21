Bahrain said Saturday it would restore full diplomatic relations with Lebanon after a year and a half.

"The Kingdom of Bahrain has decided to restore diplomatic representation" at ambassador level in Lebanon, the Bahraini foreign ministry said, adding that this would "strengthen the fraternal relations between the two countries".

Lebanon's prime minister Najib Mikati said the country "appreciated this decision and welcomes it".

The Bahraini decision comes the day after the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia against a backdrop of unexpected rapprochement between Riyadh and Tehran, brokered by Beijing.

The warming of relations between the region's two great rivals has paved the way for a major diplomatic reshuffle in the Arab world.