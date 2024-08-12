Bahrain’s Labour Fund (Tamkeen) has announced career progression support for nearly 100 Bahraini employees at Al-Salam Gas Electronics.

This comes in conjunction with Al Salam’s ongoing expansion plans, which include all company channels, including retail outlets. This initiative is expected to create more job opportunities for Bahrainis within the company, which has been committed to Bahrainisation and investing in Bahraini employees since its inception.

Tamkeen's support is part of its career development programme, which focus on encouraging local talent and enhancing their skills to meet labour market demands by providing necessary training and increasing Bahraini employees’ wages.

Diverse job opportunities

Khalid Al-Bayat, Chief Growth Officer at Tamkeen, said: “The expansion project of Al Salam Gas Electronics represents a significant development for the company, contributing to its business sustainability and growth. This will create diverse job opportunities for our local talent and promote the career development of Bahraini employees within the enterprise, encouraging local talents to contribute to the expansion project. We will work together to facilitate the expansion process by providing the necessary training to meet the needs of this phase.”

Fadhel Al-Bunni, Chief Executive Officer of Al-Salam Gas Electronics, highlighted the importance of this collaboration with Tamkeen. He stated: "Our national workforce is a key asset to our company and one of the main drivers of business growth, due to their contributions across various departments. We constantly strive to develop local talent to provide the best and most exceptional customer experience.

“Since the company's inception, we have been committed to employing Bahraini talent, achieving a Bahrainisation rate of 97% in administrative positions, through utilising the National Employment Program and the Wage Increment Program. We look forward to expanding by benefiting from Tamkeen’s range of support programs, particularly the career development programmes, which will directly contribute to enhancing our business growth and employee loyalty through the Wage Increment Programme.”

Largest distributor

Al-Salam Gas Electronics is the largest distributor of air conditioners and home appliances in Bahrain, serving nearly 100,000 customers annually. The enterprise is the exclusive agent and distributor for "Kastron" products and air conditioners, as well as for "Midea" (the world's largest air conditioner manufacturer), in addition to integrated kitchen appliances from the globally renowned "Robam" company.

This support comes in alignment with Tamkeen’s 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars: increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and adoption of technology which contributes to enhancing economic impact and sustainable growth.

