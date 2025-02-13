Bahrain - A call to speed up modernisation of existing markets in Bahrain was made yesterday.

Parliament’s second deputy speaker Ahmed Qarata made the demand as Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak was unveiling plans for a major overhaul of the trade hubs.

“We want action, especially in the Old Manama Suq, which still has damaged shops following the massive fire in June last year that gutted 25 shops and damaged 150 other stores, leaving behind charred ruins,” said Mr Qarata.

“The minister should give us an actual plan with dates and work in progress,” he added.

Mr Al Mubarak pointed out that the Riffa Central Market was undergoing rehabilitation while the first phase of a comprehensive development of Manama Central Market has been completed, including upgrades to parking areas, drainage systems and electrical facilities.

He added that 2,809sqm of land has been allocated for East Hidd Central Fish Market while efforts are underway to relocate the Sitra Central Market and a new location is being developed for the Jidhafs Central Market.

As for the Flea Market, he said, the ministry is working with municipal councils to identify a suitable location and finalise project concepts.Mr Al Mubarak also outlined plans to establish central markets in new urban developments.

“A 10,008sqm property in Khalifa Town has been allocated for a central market, while land has been designated for a central fish market in East Hidd Town and markets in Salman and East Sitra Towns will be subject to feasibility studies and investment opportunities.”

The Manama Central Market, Bahrain’s largest, is set to witness a makeover to improve its infrastructure and modernise its facilities.

Meanwhile, MPs yesterday approved a proposal to set up traditional markets in the Northern Governorate, to showcase traditional crafts and trades while boosting Bahrain’s tourism appeal.

Mr Al Mubarak noted that similar initiatives already existed, such as the pottery factory in A’ali, the Pottery Products Market in Hamad Town, the weaving workshop in Bani Jamra and the Farmers’ Market.

