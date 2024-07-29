Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, announced that it has signed a collective labour agreement with the Gulf Air Pilots Trade Union (GAPTU).

The agreement settles a long-standing dispute over pilot employment terms and allowances, marking an amicable resolution between the two parties.

The agreement was signed by Gulf Air Group chief executive Jeffrey Goh and Captain Essa Al Binali, president of GAPTU, in the presence of representatives from both sides.

Mr Goh said: “This agreement sets the terms and conditions for current pilots’ allowances and establishes a foundation for future pilot employment in line with the provisions of the Bahraini Labour Law. It is the beginning of a new chapter of co-operation and collaboration between the executive management and the union, with a focus on achieving sustainable success for the company.”

Captain Al Binali expressed his gratitude to the executive management of Gulf Air for the positive outcome of the negotiations.

He said, “I extend my appreciation to all pilots for their continuous support of the union’s efforts and their dedication in the workplace. Congratulations to the pilots and the Gulf Air family on this achievement, which comes as a result of the co-operation and understanding between all concerned parties.

This will empower the improvement of the work environment and will motivate pilots to even greater professional excellence.”