In a significant step towards enhancing government data management, the National Taskforce for Information and Population, led by Cabinet Affairs Minister National Taskforce for Information and Population chairman Hamad Al Malki convened a national workshop in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The workshop focused on the IMF Data Standards Framework and Bahrain’s commitment to achieving higher tiers within this framework.

The workshop, attended by representatives from various government entities, centred on the criteria for subscribing to the Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS) and adopting the latest data exchange technologies, such as the Statistical Data and Metadata Exchange (SDMX) system.

A key highlight of the workshop was the official launch of Bahrain’s National Summary Data Page (NSDP), a data portal providing users with access to data, metadata, and links to online datasets. The NSDP also facilitates the automated exchange and sharing of statistical data and metadata through SDMX.

Minister Al Malki emphasised the importance of aligning Bahrain with international standards in data transparency, collection, and dissemination, noting that these efforts contribute to an attractive investment climate and enhance the kingdom’s global standing.

Sustainable Development Minister, Economic Development Board chief executive, and National Taskforce for Information and Population deputy chair Noor Alkhulaif highlighted the NSDP’s significance in measuring progress towards sustainable development goals and enabling data-driven decision-making. The NSDP is also expected to stimulate foreign direct investment by increasing data accessibility to financial markets.

IMF experts led in-depth discussions on the IMF Data Standards Framework and the steps required for countries to subscribe to SDDS. The workshop also explored the applications and uses of the SDMX system, demonstrating its potential to significantly improve data collection, analysis, and dissemination.

The workshop underscores the National Taskforce’s commitment to adopting best international practices in data publication and dissemination, ensuring that Bahrain’s economic and social progress is accurately reflected in global reports and databases.