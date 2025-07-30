The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slightly upgraded its 2025 and 2026 economic growth forecasts for India, citing a more favourable global economic situation.

The IMF revised its growth forecast for the South Asian country to 6.4% for both 2025 and 2026, up from the 6.2% it had projected in April.

India's growth outlook reflects "a more benign external environment than assumed in the April reference forecast", the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook report.

The organisation also raised its outlook for economic growth across emerging market and developing economies this year to 4.1% from 3.7%, driven by a more upbeat view on China.

The upgrade for emerging markets reflects a more optimistic outlook globally by the Fund, which nudged its global GDP growth forecast up to 3.0% for 2025 and to 3.1% for 2026. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Devika Syamnath)