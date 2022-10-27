The upcoming Bahrain International Air Show (BIAS 2022) will bring about a quantum leap in the series of international events hosted by the kingdom over the past years, said the Personal Representative of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, also the Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of BIAS 2022, added that HM the King's directives and forward-looking strategic vision have enabled the kingdom to attain wide-ranging achievements and successes across various fields, including the hosting of mega international exhibitions in the aviation industry, research, technology and space, reported Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

Shaikh Abdulla made the statements while chairing the meeting of the Supreme Committee of the Bahrain International Air Show, set to be held at the Sakhir Air Base on November 9-11, under the patronage of HM King Hamad.

He noted that BIAS 2022 will focus on four thematic areas covering "Airports and Airlines", exploring the challenges being faced and the industry’s sustainability, "Cargo and Logistics", highlighting the industry’s growth potential and looking at opportunities for advancement and the building of resilience across the global supply chain, "Women in Aerospace", showcasing the growth of senior female executives in the industry and addressing opportunities for diversity in the sector, and "Space", examining global developments, exploring investment opportunities and funding and inspiring next generations to the join this high-growth area of the industry.

He affirmed that the successful organisation of such a global event (BIAS 2022) is the outcome of the unwavering support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, noting that HRH's continuous follow-up has strengthened the confidence of international aviation manufacturers and companies in Bahrain, which will boost the national economic growth and achieve the forecast results and goals.

During the meeting, attended by the President of the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), Kamal bin Ahmed Mohamed, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Mohammed bin Thamer Al-Kaabi, and the Chief of Military Committees, Commander of the Sakhir Air Base, Air Vice-Marshal Bahussain Al Musallam, Shaikh Abdulla stressed the importance of harnessing all potentials and capabilities ahead of the commencement of the global air show.

He urged the committee members to provide the necessary facilities to all participants, guests and visitors to the exhibition in order to enhance the kingdom's standing.

He commended the distinguished participation of brotherly and friendly countries in BIAS 2022, which, he affirmed, will contribute to its success.

HH Shaikh Abdulla stressed the importance of attracting distinguished flying display shows in BIAS 2022, expressing thanks and appreciation to the Saudi Hawks team of the Royal Saudi Air Force and the UAE Air Force Al Fursan aerobatic display teams, in addition to other teams taking part in BIAS 2022, namely the UK’s Royal Air Force’s renowned aerobatic team "Red Arrows", the US Air Force, Global Stars, and the Pakistan Air Force, among others.

Shaikh Abdulla gave directives to invite 4000 students from government and private schools to enter the family zone freely and benefit from the Air Show's varied programmes and events.

He also directed to develop the area designated for families, the public, citizens and aviation lovers, as well as provide parking spaces near the entry gate of Sakhir Air Base to facilitate visitors' access to the entertainment area.

Shaikh Abdulla also ordered that children aged under 12 be exempted from entrance fees to the family zone, in order to encourage families to enjoy the atmosphere of the air shows.

Shaikh Abdulla expressed thanks and appreciation to all those involved in the preparation for the event, including the Interior Ministry's relevant directorates, the National Guard, the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry, the Information Affairs Ministry, the Finance and National Economy Ministry, the Tender Board, the National Communication Centre, the Economic Development Board and EWA.

He also extended thanks to all the event sponsors, including Batelco, NBB, Gulf Air, Alba, Bahrain Airport Company, Bahrain Airport Services Company (BAS), Bapco, DHL, Gulf Petrochemical Company, US Lockheed Martin, Saudi Aramco, First Motors, Gulf International Bank, Arab Financial Services (AFS), Tamkeen, Bahrain Duty Free, Kuwait Finance House and Xerox Holdings Corporation.

The sixth edition of the Bahrain International Airshow, in which the 10th anniversary of the global air show will be celebrated, will contribute to attracting more active participants and new companies.

