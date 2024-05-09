PHOTO
The Works Ministry is conducting a comprehensive study to develop the infrastructure according to climate change, Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj told our sister paper Akhbar Al Khaleej.
The study is in its initial phases to carry out the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to develop the infrastructure while taking into consideration climate change and its impact on the weather.Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).