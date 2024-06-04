RIYADH — The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Egypt held on Monday a virtual meeting, during which they stressed the importance of dealing seriously and positively with the US President Joe Biden’s mediation proposal on Gaza.

The proposal aims at brokering a deal that guarantees a permanent ceasefire and the adequate delivery of aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip in a way that eventually leads to ending the suffering of the people of the Gaza Strip.



The meeting discussed developments in the mediation efforts undertaken by the United States, Egypt and Qatar to reach an exchange deal that lead to permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages and detainees, and the adequate entry of aid into the Gaza Strip.



The foreign ministers of Jordan, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia affirmed their support for these mediation efforts. The ministers discussed the proposal presented by Biden in this regard on Friday.



The foreign ministers stressed the need to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and end the humanitarian catastrophe caused by it, as well as the return of the displaced Palestinians to their areas, the complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, and the launch of a reconstruction process within the framework of a comprehensive plan to implement the two-state solution in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions with a time-bound plan and binding guarantees.



The ministers underscored the need to achieve a two-state solution, which embodies an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, to live in security and peace alongside Israel, accordance with the relevant international legitimacy resolutions, saying that this is the only way to achieve security and peace for all in the countries in the region.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).