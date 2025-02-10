U.S. credit card giant American Express identified and closed 30 consumer accounts in 2024 that it said could have had ties to the Government of Iran.

The accounts were only used for personal expenses, AmEx said in a regulatory filing on Friday. It also ended its relationship with a third-party ATM network provider, which was connected to an Iranian bank sanctioned by the U.S. government.

The company said it had voluntarily reported the activity to the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control. Gross revenue and net profit attributable to these transactions were negligible, it added.

The OFAC enforces economic and trade sanctions against foreign entities viewed as a threat to the United States.

Spokespeople for the Treasury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)