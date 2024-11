The banking system of one of Iran's lenders, Mellat Bank, has been disrupted since Wednesday morning, Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

"The issue will be resolved by 14:00 local time (10:30 GMT)", Mehr cited the bank as saying.

Mellat Bank is one of Iran's largest private banks, in which the Iranian government has a minority share.

