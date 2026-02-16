Al Tamimi & Company, a leading law firm in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced the appointment of Dr Bashayer Al Majed as the senior counsel, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to combining regional strength with deep national insight.

Dr Al Majed is a distinguished legal scholar, policy advisor, and Professor of Law at Kuwait University, with extensive experience in legislative reform, public policy, economic development, and complex regulatory frameworks.

Her appointment strengthens Al Tamimi’s ability to support clients on high-impact matters in Kuwait and across the region.

In her new role, Dr Al Majed will support the firm on policy-making initiatives, major projects, foreign direct investment (FDI), and strategic advisory work, contributing to Al Tamimi’s objective of delivering innovative and forward-thinking legal solutions.

Lauding the appointment, Omar Handoush, Partner and Head of Office at Al Tamimi & Company in Kuwait, said:

"Dr Bashayer’s appointment reflects our continued focus on attracting exceptional legal minds who bring both international perspective and deep local understanding. Her experience in policy and legal reform will be invaluable to our clients."

A Kuwaiti national, Dr Al-Majed’s appointment also reflects Al Tamimi’s commitment to developing and empowering local talent and embedding national leadership across the firm.

She holds a PhD from the University of Leeds and LLM degrees from Sorbonne University and Queen Mary University of London. She has also held advisory roles with international institutions, including the World Bank.

On the new role, Dr Al Majed said: "I am pleased to join Al Tamimi & Company at a time of significant transformation in the region."

"I look forward to contributing to the firm’s work in policy development, investment-related projects, and legal frameworks that support sustainable growth," she added.

