Al Salam Bank has announced the launch of its new campaign for all financing schemes including personal, property, and auto financing, as well as Housing Ministry’s Mazaya, Mazaya 2.0, and Tas’heel social housing finance.

Through its offering, the bank will deliver competitive profit rates, in addition to providing new and existing clients with the opportunity to win valuable prizes until February 18, 2024.

Clients who apply for new financing, a top-up on their current financing, or transfer their current financing from another bank to Al Salam Bank, are eligible to win six months of paid instalments as per the campaign’s terms and conditions.

Current and existing clients will also be able to receive their financing and pay their first instalment by June 2024 for an optional six-month grace period. Clients can also benefit from competitive profit rates, simple procedures, instant approval, facilitated financing terms, and smooth transactions.

Commenting on the occasion, Mohammed Buhijji, head of retail banking, said: “We are pleased to be introducing the first of our 2024 campaigns, through which we hope to reward 10 winners with incredible prizes.

“As such, we would like to invite our clients – both new and existing – to apply for new financing, renew their current financing, or transfer their financing to the bank through the mobile application or by visiting any of the bank’s branches, to make use of our various benefits for an unparalleled digital banking experience and the chance to enter the February 2024 draw.”

For more information on Al Salam Bank’s products and services, visit the bank’s website www.alsalambank.com, WhatsApp on 17005500, or book a virtual appointment through the Skiplino app.