KUWAIT-- Kuwait's investments in Morocco amount to at least USD 1.5 billion, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Anwar Al-Mudhaf said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in remarks following attending Moroccan Embassy in Kuwait's festival marking the 25th anniversary of King Mohammad XI assumption of power, the minister conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as well as His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on this occasion.

Al-Mudhaf affirmed that Kuwait-Morocco sisterly relations are well-established, adding that Kuwait has a positive outlook towards investment in Morocco.

Kuwait and Morocco cooperate in several economic issues, he said, referring to the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development's financing of a number of infrastructure projects in Morocco.

Meanwhile, Morocco's Ambassador to Kuwait Ali bin Issa extolled Kuwait's firm position for the unity and territorial integrity of Morocco.

He stressed that he would work on enhancing bilateral ties to reach advanced levels of cooperation and integration. (end) nma.hm

