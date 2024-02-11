The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman announced that the total number of green buildings in the emirate has reached 8,335 buildings according to the green building standards for residential buildings.

This comes in line with the state's directives and embodies the methodologies adopted in the Year of Sustainability, which continues its journey for the second consecutive year, emphasising its tangible positive results.

The municipality clarified in a press statement that the figure includes the buildings that have been completed since the beginning of the implementation of the first phase of the Green Building Decision issued in 2018 and until the end of last year 2023.

Eng. Khalifa Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of the Buildings at the department, confirmed that the municipality achieved the target number for last year related to green buildings due to its continuous efforts to increase energy efficiency, rationalise water consumption, and raise the vitality of buildings by applying the standards and requirements of green buildings for new residential villas in the emirate.

He explained that the department seeks to build a happy community that contributes to building a green economy, and accordingly, it aimed to provide a developed and sustainable infrastructure in a way that ensures that residents and visitors reduce carbon emissions in the emirate's atmosphere and raise it to be a healthy and attractive city.