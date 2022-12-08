Air Arabia, the low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, marked the inauguration of its direct flights from Sharjah to the city of Milan in Italy.

An event was held at Sharjah International Airport ahead of the inaugural flight and the aircraft was received at Milan Bergamo Airport with a traditional water cannon salute.

The new direct flights will connect Sharjah International Airport with Milan Bergamo Airport with four weekly flights, effective from December 7, 2022.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, “We are very excited with the new addition of the city of Milan directly from Sharjah. As we continue to grow our network in Europe, the launch of the new service reiterates our commitment to providing our customers with convenient, comfortable, and value-driven air travel. We thank all our partners for their continuous support, and we look forward to welcoming our customers to experience the architectural, cultural and historical landmarks of the Italian city.”

Air Arabia Group operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin.

In addition to ‘SkyTime’, the free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices, customers can also enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu at affordable prices.

Eligible travellers can also benefit from the City Check-in service where they can drop off their bags before flights and collect their boarding passes at the Air Arabia Sales Shops spread across the UAE. Customers can now book their direct flights between the two cities by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.



