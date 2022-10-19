A Bahraini Parliamentary candidate is breaking new grounds by enlisting the help of a robot, ‘Mrs Zumba’, in his election campaign.

The MP-hopeful Abdulhakim Alshino, who is running for the Northern Governorate’s constituency eight (Hamad Town north, Suq Waqif and Al Louzi Lake), said the robot manufactured and programmed by Bahrainis would showcase the immense potential of the country’s youth, besides introducing him to voters.

A video of Mr Alshino conversing with the robot has gone viral on social media, with Mrs Zumba extolling his ‘virtues’ as a candidate.

“I am the first to make use of an artificial intelligence (AI) robot in a Bahraini election campaign,” claimed the retired BDF colonel, who is originally from Riffa.

He said some families get annoyed when hopefuls knock on their doors to hand over brochures, which prompted him to choose the robotic method.

“Candidates have to make themselves known to voters and use many ways of promoting their campaigns, including posters, billboards and pamphlets. ‘Mrs Zumba’ is simply another method of introducing constituents to my election platform,” he told the GDN.

“Voters can verbally ask her questions about my parliamentary agenda. They can learn about my career, past achievements and more.”

However, the robot has not yet been launched for the public and will be interacting with voters for the first time on Friday when Mr Alshino opens his campaign headquarters.

Asked about the robot’s name, he said the company he bought it from had called it ‘Mrs Zumba’ and he did not feel the need to change it.

According to Mr Alshino, the robot also serves the purpose of highlighting the importance of computer science education in a rapidly advancing technological world.

“Some people may not understand what Mrs Zumba is all about and they need to be made more aware of the importance of technology,” he said.

“Mrs Zumba was manufactured in Bahrain and programmed by a group of highly-skilled Bahrainis.

“I want to show the world the potential of young people in this country.”

The former president of the International Military Sports Council also said he does not see the robot as a replacement for human labour – but as an aid.

He declared that one of his goals, if elected, would be to launch a free, nationwide educational programme for 10,000 students in schools and universities on how to build robots.

“Investing in technology will help Bahrain diversify its economy,” he added.

A total of 344,713 voters are eligible to cast their ballots for the Parliament and municipal elections on November 12, and a run-off on November 19. The theme of this year’s poll is: “We vote for Bahrain”.

Voters will elect 40 members of Parliament and 30 councillors in three governorates with the Capital Trustees Board appointed by His Majesty King Hamad.

