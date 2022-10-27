The agricultural sector contributes 5.5 per cent to Gross GDP and accounts for 20 per cent of the national economy, according to Minister of Agriculture khaled Huneifat.

During a meeting with the Amman Group for Future Dialogues (Jamaat Amman) held on Tuesday, Huneifat highlighted the importance of agriculture in achieving food security and stability, noting that the ministry 's strategies are focused on job creation, especially in the governorates and rural areas.

The ministry will appoint 350 engineers and vets in the upcoming period, Huneifat noted. The Agricultural Credit Corporation portfolio went up from JD42 million to JD115 million during the last five years, Huneifat said.

