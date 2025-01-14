EDGE Group entity Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) celebrated a significant milestone with the launch of the first FALAJ 3 class vessel during a ceremony held at the ADSB shipyard.

This launch marks a pivotal phase in fulfilling the contract with the Ministry of Defence (MOD), paving the way for an advanced fleet of vessels designed to enhance national defence capabilities.

Under the patronage of Rear Admiral Pilot Staff Major General Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, the ceremony brought together dignitaries, military officials, and senior EDGE and ADSB leadership to commemorate the vessel’s debut.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said, “The launch of the first FALAJ3 vessel reinforces ADSB’s expertise in shipbuilding and represents a major step forward in delivering cutting-edge, highly sophisticated vessels equipped with the latest mission systems and advanced armament. This addition to ADSB’s capabilities and extensive product portfolio underscores our commitment to supporting the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Defence. As we deepen this partnership, we remain focused on driving innovation and excellence to meet the evolving needs of the nation’s defence landscape.”