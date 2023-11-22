Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) financed a solar energy project in Somalia which was inaugurated recently. With a production capacity of 3.5 megawatts, the project aims to meet the electricity needs of Bosaso, the commercial capital of the state of Puntland.

Besides supporting Puntland’s energy sector, the solar plant will also address the challenges of climate change, reduce electricity production costs and increase the share of renewable energy in the country.

Additionally, the project will generate employment and drive economic development in the region.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ahmed Juma Al Rumaithi, Ambassador of the UAE to Somalia, and several officials from the government of Puntland.

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, highlighted the UAE’s global commitment to advancing renewable energy projects. He said, “The launch of the solar energy station in Somalia aligns with the UAE’s ongoing efforts to promote renewable energy globally, addressing climate change challenges and preserving the environment.”

He emphasised that the project aims to provide consistent and affordable clean energy to the residents of the Puntland region and beyond.

“This is crucial, given the energy shortages in many villages and rural areas of Somalia, directly impacting various development sectors. Moreover, the solar plant will contribute to reducing carbon emissions in the country.”

Al Rumaithi emphasised the significance of the relations between the two countries, highlighting the UAE’s commitment to driving sustainable development projects in Somalia. The objective is to boost economic activities and elevate the quality of life for communities. He noted that the solar energy station will ultimately reduce the cost of energy production.

Moreover, the operation of this solar plant is expected to address the increasing electricity demand and actively support the ongoing economic growth in Bosaso, the commercial capital of Puntland. The initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing both environmental sustainability and economic prosperity in Somalia.

The solar plant in the Puntland region includes the supply, installation, and maintenance of conversion and control units. This project, financed by ADFD, aligns with the Fund’s commitment to supporting strategic sectors such as agriculture, industry, transport, and renewable energy, driving economic and social development in Somalia.