ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has opened teaching to individuals from all sectors with diverse skills, backgrounds and life experiences. This first-of-its-kind initiative offers the opportunity to enter the educational field after completing a one-year accredited post-graduate diploma in education.

The initiative is open to both nationals and expatriates, promoting diversity among educators and bridging the gap between theory and practice.

Interested applicants are individuals with excellent communication skills, a passion for sharing knowledge, and the adaptability and patience to embrace new challenges. They can be retired or unemployed professionals, stay-at-home parents or people eager to make a change and a meaningful impact on education.

Following a rigorous selection process, ADEK will sponsor the first cohort of 125 candidates to undergo an accelerated one-year training programme in partnership with leading higher education institutions, including Abu Dhabi University, Al Ain University, and Emirates College for Advanced Education, with campuses in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Successful graduates will be hired in charter schools across Abu Dhabi.

The programme’s curriculum is designed to equip future educators with the knowledge, skills, and tools needed for modern teaching. Participants will learn to develop effective educational plans, tailored activities to optimise learning experiences and create effective assessment tools.

The diploma focuses on classroom management, leadership, and communication strategies to foster an engaged and thriving learning environment.

Participants will also explore innovative teaching methods and how to leverage technology to continuously improve teaching impact. Programme graduates will emerge with a strong foundation in pedagogical strategies, student motivation techniques, and the ability to adapt to diverse educational needs.

The programme offers an opportunity to create a legacy through teaching as candidates are expected to bring new life perspectives to Abu Dhabi’s classrooms, enhancing students’ learning experiences and empowering the next generation across charter schools.

Eligible applicants must meet the specified age criteria and hold a bachelor’s degree in any field from an accredited university. For more information and to apply, visit: https://apply.adek.ae/