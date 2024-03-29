AD Ports Group, the leading facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry and Archireef, a pioneering nature-tech company, today announced the deployment of Eco Sea Wall Panels at two locations in Abu Dhabi, Al Aliah Ferry Terminal and Saadiyat Marina and Ferry Terminal with the aim to attract marine biodiversity back to shorelines that have undergone development works.

The Eco Sea Wall Panels, which are made from nature-based materials including oyster shell powder, are installed as proof of concept across two sites in Saadiyat Island and Al Aliah respectively in partnership with Abu Dhabi Maritime, who are developing and managing the terminals.

Operating under AD Ports Group, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre – Department of Municipalities and Transport, in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (DMT), Abu Dhabi Maritime is dedicated to managing the growth of Abu Dhabi’s maritime domain which extends to protecting the marine ecosystem.

The design of the panels delivers increased natural complexity to flat quay walls, and as a result, are expected to attract intertidal marine life back to the shore.

David Gatward, Chief Engineering and Technical Services Officer, AD Ports Group, said, “Our innovative collaboration with Archireef represents a strategic step towards enhancing marine ecosystems and is in line with AD Ports Group’s broader environmental objectives and our commitment to ecological preservation. Notably, AD Ports Group has implemented significant environmental initiatives for the preservation of the natural environment, including one of the largest coral relocation and conservation projects at Khalifa Port.”

Deniz Tekerek, Chief Commercial Officer at Archireef and co-inventor of the Eco Sea Wall Panels, said, “We have always seen ourselves as a ‘reef-to-shore’ company that works on marine ecosystems beyond coral reefs. With these Eco Sea Wall Panels, we have been able to apply our experience in eco-engineering and marine science to an ecosystem that’s adjacent to coral reefs.”

The project is supported by an AED100 million R&D fund launched by ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company in 2022. The fund forms part of ADQ Growth Lab, a community of innovators across ADQ’s portfolio that realises the company’s commitment to accelerating innovation and R&D with a focus on unlocking growth opportunities and driving value creation and sustainability across priority sectors of the UAE’s economy.