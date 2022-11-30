ABU DHABI - The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has installed decorative imageries, lights and illuminated shapes across several streets, public squares, and bridges throughout the emirate to celebrate the 51st National Day with the support of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Al Ain Municipality and Al Dhafrah Region Municipality.

The streets will be dotted with flags and geometric shapes lights heralding the 51st National Day to honour the legacy of bringing the nation and its people together.

The decorative lighting is intended to promote the values of unification, encourage a sense of belonging to the nation, and honour national values.

DMT aims to spread happiness and joy among the residents of Abu Dhabi this National Day and reiterate its commitment to improving the emirate's quality of life and spreading happiness among its residents.

For the safety of residents and public infrastructure, DMT has ensured that municipalities use recycled materials in lighting designs and ornamental structures and adopt high quality electrical cables that withstand all climatic conditions.