Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the leadership of Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, the forum will celebrate its tenth edition in the capital of tolerance and sustainability, Abu Dhabi, from14th to16th November, under the theme, “For Sustainable Peace: Challenges and Opportunities.”

The event will witness a wide gathering of official, academic, and elite participants from the UAE, the Arab region, and the rest of the world.

The choice of this year’s theme coincides with the UAE's declaration of 2023 as the "Year of Sustainability," embodying its commitment to sustainability and positioning the forum as an intellectual platform for affirming the central role of peace in promoting sustainable development.

The forum's agenda this year includes several key discussions, including “Sustainable Peace: Concepts and Achievements,” the “Concept of Sustainable Peace and the UAE's Experience,” “Contemporary Global Crises and Sustainable Peace,” “Sustainable Peace and Sustainable Development” and “Religious and Cultural Diplomacy and Preventive Measures.”

The symbolic celebration of the forum's tenth anniversary will highlight the fact that it has achieved many of its objectives and launched many pioneering local and international initiatives with the support of the UAE's visionary leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the continuous sponsorship of Sheikh Abdullah.

The forum aims to craft a new strategy for its work, build on its accomplishments, and anticipate prospects through expanding its partnerships and diversifying geographical and functional alliances to launch new initiatives that promote peace, end conflicts, spread harmonious coexistence, and extend peace efforts to diverse segments of global society. This goal will be achieved through institution-building and providing educational content via curriculums, artistic and technological media, and other means.

Additionally, a special exhibition showcasing the work of organisations engaged in peace and coexistence-related initiatives in various regions worldwide will be held on the forum's sidelines.