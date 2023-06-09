Abu Dhabi-based firm is partnering with an organisation in the US to help rid the oceans of more than 100,000 pounds of plastic waste.

Marking World Oceans Day, Multiply Group – an Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company, has joined forces with US-based 4ocean – a purpose-driven certified public benefit organisation, with a mission to end the ocean plastic crisis. The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to the global environmental agenda directly aligning with the themes and goals that will be addressed at COP28 UAE.

“Currently, plastic waste makes up 80 per cent of all marine pollution and around 8 to 10 million metric tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean each year, impacting both marine life and human health,” Lama Al Bachir, strategy and growth director at Multiply Group, said.

The collaboration comes as part of the group’s ‘Cleaning Up the Oceans’ initiative to contribute to ocean and coastline clean-up efforts around the world.

“On this World Oceans Day and as part of our CSR efforts in the Year of Sustainability, Multiply Group is partnering with 4ocean to extract 100,000 pounds of plastic from the ocean and play our part in conserving the planet’s largest ecosystem,” Bachir noted.

Alex Schulze, CEO and co-founder of 4ocean, said: “We are delighted to see the clean ocean movement gaining traction internationally and are excited to partner with Multiply Group to help clean the world’s oceans. New partnerships like this are how we will maximise our impact all around the world.”

Earlier this year, a group of employees from Multiply Group and its subsidiaries volunteered to clean up a stretch of Abu Dhabi’s coastal shoreline in Al Nouf, successfully collecting 420 pounds of plastic waste.

