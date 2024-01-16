ABU DHABI: H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has made phone calls with David Cameron, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom; Israel Katz, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, and Sigrid Kaag, the United Nations' Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza.

Sheikh Abdullah discussed with the Foreign Ministers of Britain and Israel and Sigrid Kaag, the latest developments in the Middle East region and its repercussions on regional and international peace and security, and the significance of enhancing regional and international efforts to stop the deterioration of the humanitarian conditions of civilians in Gaza and to enhance the urgent humanitarian response to the needs of the people of Gaza.

Sheikh Abdullah also stressed that the UAE is keen to cooperate with the international community to end extremism, tension and escalating violence in the region and work to support peace and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

He indicated that the immediate priority is to end the violence and protect the lives of all civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, so they must not be the target of the conflict, stressing the importance of releasing all detainees.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that the UAE fully supports the great efforts undertaken by Sigrid Kaag, expressing his aspiration to cooperate with her at various levels in a way that contributes to strengthening the response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs also indicated that the highest priority is to meet the urgent needs of the people of Gaza and to ensure the opening of humanitarian corridors to deliver relief and medical aid to them in a safe, sustainable and unhindered manner.