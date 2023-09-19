As many as 92 new factories operational in Qatar will take part in the upcoming ‘Made in Qatar’ exhibition to be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from November 29 to December 2 this year, Qatar Chamber said in a statement issued on Monday.

Being organised by Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the exhibition aims at encouraging Qatari industry, promoting the national product, and fostering cooperation between Qatari employers and local companies, as well as streamlining discussions on partnerships and alliances to enhance the state’s industrial sector and reducing dependence on import.

In this context, Qatar Chamber General Manager Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi presided over the meeting of the Technical Committee of the exhibition the chamber’s venue on Monday to review the latest updates in organising the exhibition.

In a statement issued on the occasion, Qatar Chamber Chairman and Exhibition’s Supreme Committee Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani said, “Preparations for the ninth edition of the ‘Made in Qatar’ exhibition are in full swing, and there are high expectations of significant participation from more than 450 Qatari companies and factories in six industrial sectors.”

Sheikh Khalifa said that this year’s edition will focus on attracting domestic and foreign investments to Qatar’s industrial sector, indicating that the accompanying activities will provide an opportunity for businessmen and foreign investors to gain insights into Qatar’s industrial sector and investment opportunities available in this sector.

“The exhibition also provides an opportunity for bilateral meetings between Qatari investors and their foreign counterparts, deal-making, and forging alliances and partnerships in the industrial sector,” he said.

Sheikh Khalifa affirmed that the expo’s total area, which is 30,000 sqm, is nearly fully booked.So far, about 355 industrial companies have registered for participation, including 92 new factories participating for the first time.

The QC chairman stressed that the chamber welcomes all companies and factories operating in the state to participate in the exhibition and showcase their products and services to the Qatari business community and visitors, urging companies to quickly register and reserve space in the exhibition.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

