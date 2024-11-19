Qatar - Multi-Wing, a global leader in fan design and manufacturing, has announced the delivery of 104 custom-engineered fans for use in offshore applications in Qatar.

Commissioned by a prominent local energy firm, this project underscores Multi-Wing’s capabilities in developing bespoke, ATEX-certified fan solutions tailored to challenging environments.

Working to meet demanding client specifications, Multi-Wing designed a specialised ‘ATmospheres EXplosibles’ (ATEX)-certified fan pack for air-cooled condensing units (ACCU) installed on offshore oil and gas rigs. These units must withstand extreme ambient temperatures in excess of 50 degrees Celsius, corrosive saltwater conditions and hazardous potentially explosive atmospheres — requirements few fan systems can meet.

D-series fan

“Our team started with our base D-series fan and comprehensively customised it to meet stringent ATEX standards and specific environmental requirements for this offshore project,” said Sagar Kiran Sambhare, Managing Director for Multi-Wing in the Middle East.

“The fan packs feature a new 2.2 kW explosion-proof motor, PAGAS anti-static impellers, a stainless steel SS316L casing, and a C5M protective coating, to endure the rigors of offshore operations. The fans measure 900 mm by 900 mm and 400 mm deep.”

Performance + safety + durability

According to Romain Bignolles, Director of HVAC Fans at Multi-Wing: “We’ve completely re-engineered the base fan, incorporating our customer’s unique specifications for optimal performance. The ATEX certification highlights our ability to deliver explosion-proof solutions for industries like oil and gas, where safety and durability are paramount.”

This contract reflects Multi-Wing’s commitment to solving complex technical challenges through precision engineering and close collaboration with clients. “Our R&D team worked for several months to perfect this solution,” Sambhare adds. “Winning this order in Qatar positions us strongly for future opportunities in the Middle East, where extreme environments demand equally extreme engineering.”

With the fans slated for delivery in November, Multi-Wing’s accomplishment in Qatar showcases its position as a leading supplier for high-performance, explosion resistant ATEX-certified fans. This contract solidifies Multi-Wing’s standing as a versatile partner for clients in demanding industries worldwide, proving that when it comes to high-performance, custom-engineered fans, Multi-Wing can exceed even the toughest specifications.

