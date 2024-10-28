ANKARA-- Chair of SAHA EXPO Defense and Aerospace Exhibition (2024) Haluk Bayraktar declared on Saturday that up to 133 deals worth USD 6.189 billion had been signed during the exhibition, scheduled to conclude today.

Speaking at a news conference, Bayraktar said the contracts included exportation deals valued at USD 4.332 billion. He also affirmed that up to 1,478 defense industry companies, including 766 foreign firms, had participated in the fair.

Moreover, representatives of 121 states, including 27 ministers, six chiefs of staff and 178 delegations from 35 states visited or took part in the fair, venue of which was in Yesilkoy, Istanbul (October 22-26).

He revealed that 213 "new products" had been put on display for the first time.



SAHA EXPO serves as an international platform to showcase rising aerospace production potential and independent production power. This event features high-tech products and introduces many strategically significant products in the defense, aviation, maritime and space industries.

