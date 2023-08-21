MORE than 50,000 e-passports have been issued since its launch in March, Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) Under-Secretary Shaikh Hisham bin Abdurahman Al Khalifa said yesterday.

He praised the efforts by the affiliates of the Passports Directorate that had helped increase the average number of passports issued every month.

He also thanked citizens for their co-operation, stressing the importance of following the rules while applying for e-passports.