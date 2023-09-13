The EU Mission to Kuwait stated that the European Commission adopted specific rules regarding the multiple-entry Schengen visa for Kuwaitis. The new visa system “Cascade” will enable eligible Kuwaitis who apply to obtain Schengen visas, including those traveling to Schengen countries for the first time to obtain visas valid for 5 years, it added in a statement Tuesday.

The mission stressed that this decision reflects the European Union’s firm belief that Kuwait is an important partner. The Schengen Area consists of 27 European countries, including 23 member countries of the European Union: Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria – Poland – Portugal – Slovenia – Slovakia – Finland – Sweden, in addition to 4 countries outside the European Union: Iceland – Liechtenstein – Norway – Switzerland. (KUNA)

